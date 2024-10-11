Truth be Told: We’re releasing a newspaper trivia challenge!

As National Newspaper Week 2024 draws to a close, News Media Canada is pleased to announce the launch of a trivia game that publishers can use locally.

The game kit includes 60 trivia questions & answers (with bonus options) in 6 different categories, as well as a section of potential question ideas that can be customized locally. Also included is a scoresheet template, and a toolkit with instructions on how to host the game in your market.

Trivia Categories

Geography Media Literacy General Knowledge/Newspapers Entertainment Newspaper Fun Facts Visual: What Show is That Local Customization Ideas

The Truth be Told Trivia Challenge game kit is available on request. Click here to email Kelly at News Media Canada.

The game presentation template is available in a PowerPoint format that can be customized to add local questions and your own logo. The custom font Champions is featured on all material and can be downloaded for free online here.

Newspapers can use the trivia game in a number of different ways to raise awareness and educate their advertisers and readers about the importance of newspapers in a fun and entertaining way. Use as many questions as you want, depending on the event format you choose. Typical trivia events feature four rounds of 10 questions each.

Customer appreciation events

Advertiser functions

Chamber of Commerce presentations

Lunch and Learn training sessions

Industry networking events

First National Newspaper Week Trivia Event

On Tuesday, October 8, the Ad Club of Toronto hosted Newspaper Day at a local brew pub, launching their first-ever News & Brews Trivia Showdown, using the trivia game kit with their own customization.

More than 100 agency, advertiser and newspaper players competed for bragging rights and the Champions trophy.

In an unexpected turn of events, two teams tied for regular play AND the tie-breaker round. Both self-titled teams were declared first-place winners: The Dirty Fingers (Postmedia team) and The Ink-Stained Wretches (Ontario Community Newspapers Association team). The Globe and Mail team, The Newsies, nabbed third place.