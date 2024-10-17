Join CJF for Media Literacy Week & strengthen trust in quality journalism

The CJF is following the celebration of World News Day with a Canadian-focused news literacy initiative during Media Literacy Week from October 21-25.

We invite you to celebrate with us by reminding your audiences of the ways quality journalism works to earn their trust. We have included a toolkit of news literacy resources and assets in this message.

At a time when digital misinformation divides democracies and threatens civil liberties worldwide, trust has become a precious commodity.

The threat of digital misinformation, which undermines democracies and threatens civil liberties worldwide, makes the need for media literacy more pressing than ever. A recent study reveals that two in five Canadians (43%) report that it’s harder to distinguish between true and false information today than it was three years ago. Understanding what makes news trustworthy is critical.

It’s not about telling Canadians who or what is trustworthy. It’s about reminding them how to #TrustWisely.

Ahead of Media Literacy Week, newsrooms can access a toolkit of resources to use and share with audiences in support of news literacy, along with guidance on how you can participate and champion your own commitments to quality journalism. Included are social media content, videos, and digital ads that provide versatile, accessible perspectives on what separates quality journalism from misinformation.

A key part of the campaign will be a video bringing together news leaders from across Canada in a short video reminding audiences of the value of trust and reaffirming their commitment to quality journalism.

We would love your participation in this critical moment.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED (OCTOBER 21 TO 25)

The value of quality journalism in countering misinformation



How newsrooms are working to earn audience’s trust in an age of misinformation and news avoidance



How misinformation campaigns seek to erode Canadians’s trust in evidence



Highlighting the critical value of quality journalism by:

Showcasing outstanding work on issues surrounding misinformation with the hashtag #TrustWisely



Celebrating journalists who are doing remarkable work to counter misinformation and delivering quality journalism.



Sharing content from editorial teams on how they approach digital misinformation.



Reaffirming their commitment to the facts and demonstrating what sets their journalism apart by sharing Editorial Standards.



Thank you so much for your commitment to quality journalism and news literacy.