Canada Press Freedom Project is documenting threats to journalists

The Canada Press Freedom Project is a hub for information and education surrounding freedom of the press issues in Canada.
The project is dedicated to building professional community and public awareness around media rights in Canada by maintaining an ongoing database of press freedom violations, and tools and resources for media workers, organizations, educators and students to understand and counter those threats.
Launched by J-Source in 2022, the CPFP was developed with the support of the inaugural Michener-L. Richard O’Hagan Fellowship for Journalism Education. It is inspired by the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, which was founded by the Freedom of the Press Foundation and the Committee to Protect Journalists in 2017.