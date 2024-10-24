Front page news for National Newspaper Week

This is how Shootin’ the Breeze, in Pincher Creek, AB, celebrates the real people, reporting real news during National Newspaper Week. In addition to the front page feature, the national ad “Reality Check” is featured on page 5.

“Hello, southwestern Alberta readers! I’m Somya Lohia, and I’ve been with Shootin’ the Breeze for nearly eight months now, learning more each day about this beautiful region and the incredible people who live here. When I first left Toronto’s fast-paced life for the quieter charm of Pincher Creek, I wasn’t sure what to expect. But I quickly fell in love with the breathtaking landscapes, the vibrant community spirit, and the chance to tell the stories that shape this area.

As a community reporter, I’ve had the privilege of meeting so many wonderful people and exploring the unique experiences that make southwestern Alberta special.

Along the way, I’ve learned new things about Canadian culture, local history and Indigenous communities, which have deepened my appreciation for the area and its rich heritage.

Getting the responsibility of civic reporting has allowed me to deepen my role at Shootin’ the Breeze, as it gives me the chance to delve into the important matters that impact our daily lives. As I continue on this journey, I am committed to raising awareness and voicing the concerns of our community. Thank you for welcoming me so warmly — I look forward to connecting with even more of you and sharing the stories that bring us all together.”

Photo by Jaxon Shenton