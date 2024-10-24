How did YOU celebrate National Newspaper Week? A Squared Printing celebrated their communities!

During National Newspaper Week, Anne Olafson and Astra Engrstom, owners and publishers of The Advance Gazette, the Foam Lake Review and the Ituna News, were excited to celebrate and thank their readers. Each paper included a feature article with various photos of staff, the national advertising creative, and a subscription promotion ad.

“Weekly newspapers provide a sense of connection to the towns and municipalities that we call home. Weekly newspa­pers provide information on sporting events, scholastic achievements and stories about our family, friends and neighbours. Weekly newspa­pers provide information on our local government, shops and services, community events and a place to offer a remembrance due to the loss of a loved one. Local news is different and so are our Publishers and team of writers and photo-journalists because for us, it is also our home.”

The National Newspaper Week article featured comments from the co-owners as well as local journalists.

“A Squared Printing Com­pany co-owner and news­paper publisher, Astra Eng­strom shares, “I have worked in this industry for over 20 years, but being an employer and a Publisher adds a whole new level of responsibility. We try very hard to keep our communities informed and cover as many events as we can.”