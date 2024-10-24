Moose Jaw reporter celebrates CCNAward recognition

Moose Jaw Express/MooseJawToday.com reporter Jason G. Antonio has won a national newspaper award for his work covering the arts in Moose Jaw.

News Media Canada (NMC) recently announced the winners of its Canadian Community Newspaper Awards (CCNA) competition for work completed in 2023. The national organization awarded Antonio third place in the category of Best Coverage of the Arts for a publication with a circulation of over 10,000 people.

“We are delighted to congratulate you on your recognition at the 2024 CCNAwards, honouring your exceptional contributions to the community newspaper industry,” wrote NMC president/CEO Paul Deegan and board chairman Dave Adsett in a congratulatory letter.

“Your dedication, talent and passion have enriched your readers’ lives and strengthened the bonds of your community,” they said. “Your work exemplifies the very essence of community journalism and is a testament to your commitment to the invaluable role that community newspapers play in strengthening our society.”

The articles that Antonio submitted in the Best Coverage of the Arts category included “Cultural Centre exhibition showcases beauty of Wakamow Valley”; “Mischievous animal kingdom the focus of Harmony Arts Program show”; “New anti-graffiti mural honours students’ journeys through high school”; and “First album a ‘validating experience’ for singer.”