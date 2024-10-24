News alerts drive audience engagement for the Toronto Star

A new blog post by INMA explains how the news organization is strategically using alerts to help enhance audience engagement.

According to David Topping, Torstar’s director of newsletters, the news organization uses different types alerts with each having a distinct effect.

Breaking news alerts are a significant focus, for example, and are “really good at driving traffic,” he said in a recent webinar. However, they are less effective at generating subscriptions or direct ad revenue.

Investigative alerts, he explains, particularly those centred on crime investigations, are more likely to drive subscriptions.

The blog also examined some tips for success and some surprises that Torstar learned through its experimentation with alerts.

The full post can be read here.