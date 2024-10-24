Newspapers are the most trusted media channel, new report finds

Newspapers were ranked as the top channel for both trust and relevancy/usefulness and the top channel for consumer advertising receptivity, a new study finds.

Kantar’s new study: Media Reactions 2024, explores the evolving media landscape, featuring rankings of top media brands and channels as well as insights on how to navigate today’s complex media environment.

“With misinformation being widely spread, you might wonder which media channel is the most trusted. It’s newspapers, judging by Kantar’s new study: Media Reactions 2024. And that trust is especially pronounced among younger consumers,” a story summarizing the report’s findings said.