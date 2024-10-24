Truth be Told: More than a trivial pursuit!

As part of the 2024 National Newspaper Week program News Media Canada has developed a fun and educational way for newspapers to boost awareness about their local publication.

Invite your advertisers, staff or local community to test their knowledge with Truth be Told: Newspaper Trivia Challenge, an exciting way to engage with the newspaper industry while having fun. The game kit includes a formatted PowerPoint deck with 60 questions and answers, a toolkit with instructions on how to customize the game for your market, a scoresheet template and a reference deck of all the questions and answers.

Truth be Told is more than just a trivial pursuit. This newly launched game serves a greater purpose by bringing awareness to the essential role that newspapers play in providing credible, factual news that is critical to our democracy.

The Truth be Told Trivia Challenge game kit is available on request.

