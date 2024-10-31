Apply now for the 2025-2026 Canada Periodical Fund Aid to Publishers funding program

Canadian Heritage is now accepting applications for funding through the 2025-2026 Aid to Publishers component of the Canada Periodical Fund.

The Aid to Publishers component is designed to provide eligible Canadian publishers of print magazines, print community newspapers (non-daily) and digital periodicals with the financial support they need to produce and distribute high-quality, Canadian editorial content for Canadian readers.

This component is open to paid-circulation or request-circulation print magazines, paid-circulation print community newspapers (non-daily) and digital-only periodicals.

The deadline to apply is November 28, 2024 at 11:59 pm ET.

To read the application guidelines and to apply online via the Canadian Heritage Funding Portal, visit the Canada Periodical Fund website.

If you have any questions regarding the eligibility criteria or the application process, please contact Canadian Heritage officials at either the email address or telephone listed below:

(Publishers of community newspapers audited by CMCA may request copies of CMCA audit reports by emailing audit@newsmediacanada.ca, specifying the reporting period required.)