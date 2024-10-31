Community newspapers are a vital source for government information, research shows

Research confirms that Canadians prefer to receive information about local or municipal government programs and initiatives in their (printed or digital) community newspaper. No surprise, this is more than double Facebook or Instagram.

According to the 2024 Newspapers 24/7 report, newspapers are the most trusted media when it comes to both advertising and editorial content. It is no surprise that Canadians prefer turning to community newspapers for information about local/municipal government programs and initiatives like public transit, fire services, policing, recycling/waste disposal and community centres/libraries.

Local governments have a responsibility to engage and communicate effectively with their residents. Community newspapers provide a safe, trusted environment for government information that impacts local communities.