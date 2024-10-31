Deadline extended to apply for compensation from the Online News Act

All eligible news businesses are reminded that Nov. 4 is the deadline to submit their documentation to be able to receive compensations from the Online News Act. This extension was announced by the Canadian Journalism Collective (CJC).

In order to apply for funds, please click here. Deadline for submissions is 17:00 PST.

All applicants are encouraged to consult the CJC’s FAQ and key documents pages. A webinar on how to apply is also available.