Government of Canada to launch Changing Narratives Fund

Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, has announced the launch of the new Changing Narratives Fund, which will support incentives and initiatives to encourage greater participation by diverse communities in the media and cultural industries. It will also support the objectives of Canada’s Action Plan on Combatting Hate.

As announced in Budget 2024, the Government of Canada is investing $10 million over three years ($3 million in 2024-25 and 2025-26, and $4 million in 2026-27) on this initiative.

The funds, which will focus on Canada’s screen, media and journalism industries, will be made available through the Department of Canadian Heritage’s Changing Narratives Fund. This initiative is aimed at supporting diverse communities and organizations, including Indigenous, Black, racialized, ethno-religious minorities, 2SLGBTQI+ and persons with disabilities, have their stories, experiences and perspectives better represented in the media and cultural industries, which will allow Canadians to appreciate and understand Canada’s diversity.

The Fund will support mentorship, training and professional development opportunities for diverse communities at all career stages, to encourage better participation in the media and cultural industries. It will also support internships and work placements to provide on-the-job training and experience.

The Fund will be administered by three existing programs that will focus on the following industries:

Canada Media Fund for television, digital media, screen industry and cinematic production;

for television, digital media, screen industry and cinematic production; Canada Periodical Fund’s Collective Initiatives component and Local Journalism Initiative for magazines and community newspapers, written press, community radio, community television and online news services.

Visit the Changing Narratives Fund webpage regularly for details on the upcoming funding opportunities as programs prepare to launch their application processes.

Visit the Canada Media Fund website to see details of its programming component, set to launch in November.