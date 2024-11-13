Catching up with the Globe’s Tracy Day

The Globe and Mail’s Tracy Day recently did a question and answer with The Drum about the value of print advertising.

Day, who is responsible for overseeing the the Globe’s advertising custom content and creative services discussed how print advertising remains a cornerstone of the news organization’s advertising strategy.

“To capture the attention of younger media planners and buyers, we leverage our trade marketing initiatives. We highlight the enduring value and engagement of print by showcasing recent studies and insights, demonstrating its effectiveness and relevance in today’s media landscape,” she said.

You can listen to the full conversation by clicking here.