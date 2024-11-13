National Newspaper Awards to accept entries in any language for all categories

The National Newspaper Awards is aiming to diversify its annual competition by accepting submissions in any language.

The organization says work done in any language will be considered in any category for the 2024 awards.

Non-English and non-French entries were accepted for the first time last year in the Special Topic category, with Chinese-language publication Sing Tao receiving the inaugural award.

The 2024 National News Awards will recognize work published between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023. Entries will be accepted beginning on Dec. 1.