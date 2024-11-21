Awards Showcase: 2024 Best Local Cartoon

The Canadian Community Newspaper Awards honour outstanding work in editorial, photography, multimedia and overall excellence in community newspaper publishing across the country. Congratulations to the 2024 CCNAwards winners for Best Local Cartoon (circulation < 9999).

First Place: Gulf Islands Driftwood (Salt Spring Island, BC) – Dennis Parker

“Dennis Parker’s cartoon humorously captures the seeming capricious nature of the vital ferry service to and from Salt Spring Island. While islanders may not be laughing at the situation, they undoubtedly laughed at this well drawn and executed cartoon.”

Second Place: Name: Rocky Mountain Outlook (Canmore/Kananaskis/Banff, AB) – Patrick LaMontagne

“Patrick LaMontagne’s bright, colourful and inviting style captures readers attention as soon as they open the editorial page. His cartoon with the bear asking about how people how people would fare if they were dropped off away from the world they know pairs nicely with the editorial about black bears being relocated due to the careless actions of humans. It drives home that point that just like people, bears don’t always do well in unfamiliar environments.”

Third Place: Rocky Mountain Outlook (Canmore/Kananaskis/Banff, AB) – Patrick LaMontagne

“In his cartoon about Kananaskis Country’s park management strategy being out of date, Patrick LaMontagne does evoke the general idea through the use of several iconic Alberta items, but the caption “Signs your Alberta park is behind the times” makes the reader believe that it’s the park’s infrastructure, not plan that needs an update. That may be true too, but that’s not the thrust of the editorial it was meant to accompany.”

The 2024 CCNAwards recognize the outstanding work produced in 2023 and celebrate the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. Award winners were announced on September 16, 2024.