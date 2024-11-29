Major Canadian news organizations sue ChatGPT creator OpenAI

Major Canadian news organizations filed a lawsuit on today in Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice, saying ChatGPT creator Open AI is illegally using news articles to train its software.

The news organizations involved in the suit include The Globe and Mail, the Toronto Star, Post Media, The Canadian Press and CBC.

“Journalism is in the public interest. OpenAI using other companies’ journalism for their own commercial gain is not. It’s illegal,” said a joint statement from the media organizations, which are represented by law firm Lenczner Slaght.

The suit seeks up to $20,000 in statutory damages per article used by OpenAI, which could put the total value of the suit in the range of billions of dollars.

News Media Canada will share more details of this suit with members soon.