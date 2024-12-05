Nominations for 2025 Press Freedom Awards now open

World Press Freedom Canada (WPFC) is pleased to announce that nominations for the 2025 Press Freedom Awards and the Career Achievement Award in honour of Spencer Moore are now open.

The annual Press Freedom Awards recognize nominees whose public interest journalism has overcome challenges such as secrecy, legal maneuvers, political intimidation or other tactics designed to stifle their work or put their career or safety at risk.

This year, WPFC will award two Press Freedom prizes, one for larger publications and a Press Freedom, Local Journalism Award for a journalist who works for a small-market news organization.

The Career Achievement Award recognizes a person who, throughout their career, has displayed an indefatigable pursuit of press freedom and transparency.

WPFC will also present our second annual Student Achievement Award, which recognizes an outstanding student journalist who has demonstrated a commitment to press freedom.

Nominations for the student award are open to registered students at a Canadian post-secondary institution in 2024 whose work showed determination to publish a story in the face of challenges or obstacles to freely reporting on issues that matter to their school community.

Work demonstrating this commitment to press freedom for all awards must have been published or broadcast in 2024.

The Press Freedom Award winner will receive $2,500 and a certificate from the Canadian Commission for UNESCO. The winner of the local journalism prize will receive $2,500 and the Career Achievement winner will be awarded $2,500. The Student Achievement Award winner will receive $1,000. Recipients will be announced at our 2025 Press Freedom Awards Luncheon on May 1 at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa.

Nominations for all awards can be made here: https://bit.ly/WPFCAwardsPrix2025.

The deadline for nominations is February 17, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EST.