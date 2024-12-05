The CAJ’s mentorship program is back!

The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to announce its popular mentorship is back and now accepting applications.
The Autumn 2024 round marks the 11th round of the mentorship program, which began in 2019. Over the past five years, hundreds of journalists from across Canada have been matched with mentors. Mentors have worked with mentees to overcome practical and methodological challenges to tell incredible stories while strengthening confidence and community.
The Autumn 2024 program once again sees 30 top Canadian journalists working in radio, television, digital, and print publications from across the country volunteer their time to provide guidance and expertise to colleagues who are in the early and middle portions of their careers.
The full roster of mentors for this round is:
- Shireen Ahmed – Columnist, CBC Sports
- Drew Anderson – Alberta-Saskatchewan reporter, The Narwhal
- Patricia Bitu-Tshikudi – Morning radio show host, ICI Manitoba
- Laurence Brisson Dubreuil – Video journalist, CTV News Montreal
- Rachel Browne – Freelance journalist
- Darren Calabrese – Freelance photojournalist
- Adrian Ghobrial – Senior correspondent, CTV National News
- Mike Hager – BC Reporter, The Globe and Mail
- Nicholas Hune-Brown – Executive editor, The Local
- Paul Hunter – Journalist, CBC News
- Godlove Kamwa – TV host, ICI Manitoba
- Tamara Khandaker – Podcast producer, Al Jazeera
- Steve Lambert – Winnipeg correspondent, The Canadian Press
- Adrian Lee – Opinion editor, The Globe and Mail
- Geoff Leo – Investigative reporter, CBC News
- Clara Loiseau – Journalist, Journal de Montréal
- Maggie Macintosh – Education reporter, Winnipeg Free Press
- Samira Mohyeddin – Founder, On The Line Media
- Colin Perkel – Retired journalist, formerly with The Canadian Press
- Saša Petricic – Senior foreign correspondent, CBC News
- Aarti Pole – Network anchor, CBC News
- Sarah Rieger – Freelance journalist
- Manjula Selvarajah – National technology columnist, CBC Radio
- Matt Simmons – Journalist, The Narwhal
- Donna Sound – Reporter, CTV National News
- Liz Sullivan – Deputy editor of visuals, The Globe and Mail
- Salim Valji – Calgary reporter, TSN
- Connie Walker – Investigative journalist
- Marika Wheeler – Journalist, Radio-Canada
- Jen Zoratti – Arts reporter and columnist, Winnipeg Free Press
The deadline for applications to this round of the mentorship program is 11:59 pm ET on Friday, December 6, 2024. For full details on the program, including mentor bios and a link to the application form, visit our mentorship website page.
The CAJ’s mentorship program is only open to members of the association in good standing. If you aren’t already a CAJ member, we can fix that. Successful applicants will meet with a mentor for one hour per week over the course of the six-week program. The CAJ will be running the next round of its mentorship program in Spring 2025.