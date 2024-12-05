The CAJ’s mentorship program is back!

The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to announce its popular mentorship is back and now accepting applications.

The Autumn 2024 round marks the 11th round of the mentorship program, which began in 2019. Over the past five years, hundreds of journalists from across Canada have been matched with mentors. Mentors have worked with mentees to overcome practical and methodological challenges to tell incredible stories while strengthening confidence and community.

The Autumn 2024 program once again sees 30 top Canadian journalists working in radio, television, digital, and print publications from across the country volunteer their time to provide guidance and expertise to colleagues who are in the early and middle portions of their careers.

The full roster of mentors for this round is:

Shireen Ahmed – Columnist, CBC Sports

Drew Anderson – Alberta-Saskatchewan reporter, The Narwhal

Patricia Bitu-Tshikudi – Morning radio show host, ICI Manitoba

Laurence Brisson Dubreuil – Video journalist, CTV News Montreal

Rachel Browne – Freelance journalist

Darren Calabrese – Freelance photojournalist

Adrian Ghobrial – Senior correspondent, CTV National News

Mike Hager – BC Reporter, The Globe and Mail

Nicholas Hune-Brown – Executive editor, The Local

Paul Hunter – Journalist, CBC News

Godlove Kamwa – TV host, ICI Manitoba

Tamara Khandaker – Podcast producer, Al Jazeera

Steve Lambert – Winnipeg correspondent, The Canadian Press

Adrian Lee – Opinion editor, The Globe and Mail

Geoff Leo – Investigative reporter, CBC News

Clara Loiseau – Journalist, Journal de Montréal

Maggie Macintosh – Education reporter, Winnipeg Free Press

Samira Mohyeddin – Founder, On The Line Media

Colin Perkel – Retired journalist, formerly with The Canadian Press

Saša Petricic – Senior foreign correspondent, CBC News

Aarti Pole – Network anchor, CBC News

Sarah Rieger – Freelance journalist

Manjula Selvarajah – National technology columnist, CBC Radio

Matt Simmons – Journalist, The Narwhal

Donna Sound – Reporter, CTV National News

Liz Sullivan – Deputy editor of visuals, The Globe and Mail

Salim Valji – Calgary reporter, TSN

Connie Walker – Investigative journalist

Marika Wheeler – Journalist, Radio-Canada

Jen Zoratti – Arts reporter and columnist, Winnipeg Free Press

The deadline for applications to this round of the mentorship program is 11:59 pm ET on Friday, December 6, 2024. For full details on the program, including mentor bios and a link to the application form, visit our mentorship website page.

The CAJ’s mentorship program is only open to members of the association in good standing. If you aren’t already a CAJ member, we can fix that. Successful applicants will meet with a mentor for one hour per week over the course of the six-week program. The CAJ will be running the next round of its mentorship program in Spring 2025.