Industry Ad Campaign: Reality Check

As part of National Newspaper Week 2024, News Media Canada produced a new ad campaign focused on trusted newspaper content in today’s age of artificial intelligence. This ad campaign is available for publishers to run throughout the year as often as desired.

Canadian newspapers are powered by journalists, not AI. They check the facts so you can trust what you’re reading. Trusted newspaper content is more important than ever in today’s world, where disinformation travels faster than the truth. Readers can trust what they read, and advertisers can be confident that their brand will appear next to trusted content.

In addition to ad creative, you can now access editorial supports, matte stories, op-eds and royalty-free photography, from the News Media Canada website. Click the image below to access all material available for download.