Call for entries: Canadian Journalism Foundation awards and fellowships

The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is now accepting entries for its 2025 awards and fellowships. The deadline for all submissions is Jan. 24, 2025.

The awards and fellowships now open for submissions are:

*NEW* CJF-CP News Creator Fellowship

This NEW six-week fellowship is designed to provide six aspiring news creators with comprehensive training and mentorship from The Canadian Press editors and journalists, focusing on the creation of engaging local news videos for publication on The Canadian Press YouTube channel, as well as on the creator’s social channels. It is dedicated to nurturing the growth of emerging video storytelling talent. Fellows will also receive valuable training on compelling video content creation from YouTube Canada’s news team, as well as a $5,500 stipend from YouTube Canada and the Google News Initiative.

Read the fellowship details .

CJF Black Journalism Fellowship Program

This program, through five individual fellowships, seeks to amplify Black voices, improve news coverage of Black issues and nurture future Black media leaders by providing unique opportunities for early-career Black journalists—with one-to-five years’ experience—by hosting them for six months at a participating newsroom or bureau. The fellowships are:

CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Journalism Fellowship;

CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Women’s Journalism Fellowship;

CJF-CTV News Black Journalism Fellowship;

CJF-IJB Black Investigative Journalism Fellowship; and

CJF-Globe and Mail Black Business Journalism Fellowship.

Read the fellowship details .

Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors: BMO Financial Group, Aritzia, Canada Life and joint sponsors lululemon and the Justice Fund along with Unifor and North Horizon.

CJF Bursary for BIPOC Student Journalists

This $5,000 bursary is funded by Toronto-based PR & creative agency Media Profile, a long-time CJF partner. The bursary is open to a Black, Indigenous and Other People of Colour (BIPOC) student in their final year of a Canadian undergraduate journalism program. It is designed to support students who have demonstrated strong engagement with the BIPOC community and a commitment to high journalistic standards.

Read the fellowship details .

CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships

The CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships are offered to three First Nation, Inuit or Métis journalists with one to 10 years experience to explore an issue of interest while being hosted at CBC Indigenous in Winnipeg or Montreal. The award aims to foster better comprehension of Indigenous issues in Canada’s major media and community outlets. Successful applicants will spend one month with CBC Indigenous and receive a $10,000 stipend provided by The Canadian Journalism Foundation. Upon completion of their fellowship opportunity, they will write or produce a piece or series that will be considered for publication or broadcast by CBC News.

Thanks to the generous support of Sobeys Inc.

Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award

This award offers an early-career photojournalist a six-week paid internship with The Canadian Press, providing an opportunity to work in a fast-paced environment and gain national exposure. Thanks to the generous support of Sony.

Read the award details .

CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting

This award carries a $10,000 cash prize and recognizes excellence in reporting on what is being done in Canada and beyond to address the impact of climate change – the policies, practices and people that could be part of the solution to this global crisis. Thanks to founding sponsor Intact Financial Corporation.

Read the award details .

CJF Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism

This award is presented to Canadian news organizations whose journalism initiates profound and positive change in the community they serve. There are two categories of recipients: large and small media organizations.

Read the award details .

CJF Lifetime Achievement Award

The award recognizes a Canadian who has made an outstanding lifetime contribution to journalism. Nominations are accepted for all journalism categories.

Read the award details .

The Landsberg Award

In partnership with the Canadian Women’s Foundation, this award recognizes a journalist doing exceptional research, analysis and writing through a gender lens about women’s equality issues and comes with a $5,000 prize.

Read the award details .

The CJF-Edward Burtynsky Award for Climate Photojournalism

This $5,000 award celebrates provocative, impactful and inspirational climate photography from around the world through images that further people’s understanding of the causes and effects of the climate crisis. It is generously sponsored by Sony Canada, Marci McDonald and Clair Balfour along with Lisa Balfour Bowen.

Read the award details .

The CJF Annual Awards Event will also announce the winner of the separate Martin Wise Goodman Canadian Nieman Fellowship. Awarded biannually, this fellowship allows the recipient to enjoy a one-year sabbatical at Harvard University. The award is administered by The Martin Wise Goodman Trust to the Nieman Foundation.

Read the award details .

All 2025 award recipients and fellows will be recognized at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 12 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.