CCNAwards 2024: Best Special Section (circulation 10K+)

The Canadian Community Newspaper Awards honour outstanding work in editorial, photography, multimedia and overall excellence in community newspaper publishing across the country. Read what our judges thought of the award-winning initiatives below.

Congratulations to the 2024 CCNAwards winners for Best Special Section (circulation 10K+).

“Excellent work throughout the entries. Those that stood out did so by being particularly unique in concept and execution.”

First Place: Coast Reporter (Sechelt/Gibsons, BC) – 2023 Arts on the Coast

The Sunshine Coast, British Columbia, is blessed with an abundance of artistic talent in a spectacular location. People from near and far travel to see the exciting works of the vibrant local arts culture and the 2023 Arts on the Coast magazine showcases a strong sampling of their works. All articles were written by local creatives and the ads represent over thirty local artists. The written and visual content includes oils, watercolour, finger-painting, play and book authors, native arts, pottery, abstract and realistic art, display locations, walking tours and framing shops. It also includes a centre spread with the map of the annual fall Sunshine Coast Art Crawl. The outside front and back cover is the work of the internationally acclaimed local artist Motoko. The print magazine distributed 11,000 copies in among the flyers of the newspaper issue the week of publication, with an additional 2,500 copies distributed in racks in local coffee shops, malls and busy stores up and down the Sunshine Coast, which has a population of about 30,000 residents. To generate both print and digital revenue, the ad buy also includes a digital spotlight with a robust marketing campaign providing extensive market reach across the Sunshine Coast, Lower Mainland and Sea to Sky corridor.

“This section is a unique concept fully relevant to its community, beautifully and successfully executed. Festivals or tournaments tend to get programs; the arts not so much. This publication stands out for that. Purely local and beyond doubt fully relevant. Good content is the cornerstone of good results, as evidenced by the well-spelled-out results of this section. Not as much room for editorial images as one might hope for in an arts section but when your ads are full of art (the horizontal full page centre spread is breathtaking) the impact is still excellent.” Click here to view the special section online.

Second Place: Goldstream News Gazette (Victoria, BC) – Orange Shirt Day

“An important day to commemorate delivered beautifully with powerful impact. Orange Shirt Day sections are becoming more common, but doing it as a flag wrap is unique and arresting. This subject is relevant to us all and delivered with local flavour. Going with a logo section of sponsors rather than individual ad spots as often happens on a flag wrap gives room to do the concept justice.” Click here to view the online feature.

Third Place: Peninsula News Review (Sidney, BC) – Local Hero Awards

“Excellent execution – full-page sponsor ads opposite the winner profiles make for a perfect balance. Great list of categories for winners. Whenever you get to do 12 full-page features of local people it’s fully relevant. Strong writing overall with strong, clean design in both advertising and editorial. An increasingly common special section, but brilliantly executed and well presented.” Click here to view the special section online – starting on page 23.