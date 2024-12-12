Digital subscriptions still have room to grow in 2025

In a new INMA blog post, Greg Piechota, head of the organization’s Readers First Initiative, shares the pros and cons of reader revenue and dispels the myth that news companies have reached their subscription ceiling.

Surveys conducted by the Reuters Institute in Oxford also show the growth potential. In 20 countries with mature subscription markets, an average of 17% of consumers reported paying for online news at least once. However, when asked if they would consider paying if the price and product were right, 36% said they would.

“This means that there is, on average, three times growth potential across those 20 major markets,” Piechota said. “And basically, most consumers either are paying already or can consider paying if the offer is right.”