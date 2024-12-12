How you can use our industry promotion ads

News Media Canada offers publishers a valuable resource: ready-to-use ad creative developed to highlight the importance of journalism and engage your audience.

Much of the creative material has been developed for previous National Newspaper Week and Newspaper 24/7 campaigns our creative agency partner, the greater. Publishers can access all this material at no cost and are encouraged to run it as often as desired.

Ready to Use Material: Access print ad material, digital formats and social media content across your print and digital platforms.

Local Customization: Working files are available to modify any of the material to suit your publication’s needs. Tailor the message to your market or add your own logo, and still support the industry-wide messaging.

Increase Engagement: Use these ads to engage readers with messages about the value of trusted new sources and the essential role journalism plays in today’s society.

Maximize Small Space Ads: Industry campaign material includes small space formats perfect for use as filler content in print pages, boosting engagement without compromising quality.

How To Get Started