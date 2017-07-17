News Media Canada continues to research newspaper readership across different platforms and by time of day. The most recent research was conducted in January 2017 and confirms the continued strength of newspaper readership across all demographics, including young adults and millennials.

This fact sheet provides an overview of the top line results for Canadian adults age 18-34 who embrace technology to access newspaper content, while still reading in print. Phone is their primary reading platform to match their “on-the-go” lifestyle.

For more information, contact Kelly Levson, Director of Marketing and Research, at klevson@newsmediacanada.ca.