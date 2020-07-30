2019 B.C. Stewardship Plan annual report now available

Newsprint is one of the most well-established recyclable commodities in British Columbia and around the world. Newspaper was the original backbone of residential recycling programs and drove the establishment of the now three-decade old Blue Box/Bag recycling system in B.C.

Recovered newsprint has strong rates of recycling, and is an abundant, high value commodity that has traditionally assisted in offsetting recycling collection costs, and provided a crucial subsidy that has helped municipalities sustain the collection of other Blue Box/Bag materials.

News Media Canada and B.C.’s newspapers have worked to produce a stewardship plan intended to address the interests of all stakeholders, and ensure continued high levels of newspaper recycling in B.C.

The 2019 B.C. Stewardship Plan annual report is now available on our website.