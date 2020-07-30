Glacier Media sells Bridge River-Lillooet News to local owners

A newspaper founded by a true pioneer of the BC newspaper world has returned to local ownership.

On July 2, Glacier Media sold the Bridge River-Lillooet News to local staff members, publisher Bruce MacLennan and editor Dennis Stranack, with the paper returning to print publication on July 8 after a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sale allows one of B.C.’s most storied newspaper titles to live on to serve the 2,000 residents of Lillooet.

Community newspaper pioneer Margaret “Ma” Murray founded the Bridge River-Lillooet News in 1934 along with her husband George and ran the paper until her death in 1982.

Glacier’s president of community media, Peter Kvarnstrom, remains optimistic about the newspaper’s prospects under new ownership and about the future of community journalism in general.

“Local owner operators with long experience in the industry and deep connections to the community like Bruce and Dennis are very well positioned to keep Ma Murray’s legacy alive for many years to come.”

You can read more about the change in ownership here.