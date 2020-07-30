Support Local and promote Small Business Every Day

Supporting local business has never been more important. That’s why the Canadian Federation of Business (CFIB) has launched a campaign designed to amplify actions to support local businesses with #SmallBusinessEveryDay.

Did you know that almost half of Canadians know a business that has closed permanently due to COVID-19.

Eight out of 10 say they wish they could do more.

CFIB has produced print and digital ads in a variety of formats that publishers can run as house ads to promote local support among their readers. Click here to download ad material in English and French (including working files). Campaign posters are also included in the download.

The #SmallBusinessEveryDay campaign includes a small business recovery dashboard which will be updated weekly. At www.SmallBusinessEveryDay.ca consumers will find a series of doable challenges like walking to a local business and buying a treat for a neighbour.

The website will also promote the many other Canadian campaigns that have been launched to support local businesses and has tools for business owners such as free posters they can use to thank customers for doing their part.

The #SmallBusinessEveryDay campaign is an extension of CFIB’s annual Small Business Saturday (during Small Business Week in October) and will run from now until the end of the year.