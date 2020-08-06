NordStar officially takes possession of Torstar

A new chapter is beginning for the Toronto Star.

Entrepreneurs Jordan Bitove and Paul Rivett have officially sealed the deal and taken over Torstar, the company which publishes the Star along with more than 70 other regional dailies and community newspapers.

The $60-million purchase, made through Bitove and Rivett’s company NordStar Capital, closed officially Wednesday, capping a roller-coaster six-month journey which began in February when Bitove first approached the Torstar board.

