Publishers encouraged to submit advertisers for ‘Advertise Local’ campaign

News Media Canada is looking for publishers to participate in a new marketing program designed to stimulate local support for their advertisers. Advertise Local was designed to evolve the previous Proud Advertiser program and provide online support for local businesses that support their local newspaper. Read more about the program by clicking here.

Publishers can get started in 3 easy steps:

Add your advertisers to the Local Advertiser List. There is a simple spreadsheet you can download, complete and email back to add your advertisers. Tell your readers about it. Once your advertisers are in the list you can start promoting the program to your readers with editorial. Choose from one of our pre-written pieces or write your own. Run the Advertise Local house ads to help point your readers to the list. Ad material will be available to download from the publisher’s toolkit online.

All the resources you need can be found on our website starting here. If you have questions about how to get involved just email Kelly at klevson@newsmediacanada.ca.