The Toronto Sun’s website gets a revamp

Visitors to the Toronto Sun website will notice more of what they love about the Sun, but amped up with better performance on every platform. The new torontosun.com builds on the momentum of relaunched news websites across Postmedia brands. Between now and the end of August, all of Postmedia’s tabloid newspapers will feature all new upgrades including faster load times, easier navigation and more value for advertisers.

“This new look reflects the Sun sensibility – irreverent, bold and brassy and now with an overall better user experience,” said Adrienne Batra, Editor in Chief, Toronto Sun. “From in-depth local news stories and hard hitting columnists to entertainment, politics, comprehensive sports coverage and more, the Toronto Sun has it covered – and on every platform that our readers want it.”

Toronto Sun is the first of Postmedia’s tabloid brands to launch a new website. Redesigned websites will roll out for Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, Ottawa Sun, Winnipeg Sun and Vancouver’s The Province between now and the end of August.

