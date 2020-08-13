Torstar’s new owners pen letter to readers

Entrepreneurs Jordan Bitove and Paul Rivett, along with former Ontario Premier David Peterson, have published a letter to the readers in many of Torstar’s flagship publications.

“News media is a public trust dependent on an intimate relationship between you the reader and those who tell the stories that matter,” they wrote. “It requires shared standards of fairness and accuracy, including a responsibility to reflect in our newsrooms and in our coverage the evolving diversity within our communities, along with a commitment to reporting without fear or favour.”

You can read the full text of their letter, which was published in the St. Catharines Standard, here.

The sale of Torstar to Nordstar was completed last week.