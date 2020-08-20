Ontario Junior Citizens honoured in virtual ceremony

Last week, the Ontario Community Newspapers Association held its first ever ‘virtual’ Ontario Junior Citizen Awards.
There ceremony honoured 12 outstanding young citizens were acknowledged and applauded during an intimate meeting with The Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario.
This is the 39th annual Junior Citizen Awards, which recognizes and rewards amazing youth aged 6 to 17 who have made substantial contributions to their community through acts of bravery, kindness, dedication, generosity, or academic achievement.