Shree Paradkar named ‘first internal ombud’ at the Toronto Star

Columnist Shree Paradkar has been appointed as the Toronto Star’s first internal ombudsperson
In a memo, it is said “this role will provide a safe place for BIPOC journalists and all journalists to express editorial-related discrimination and bias concerns if they don’t feel comfortable bringing it to their manager directly.”
The Star said this new role is part of developing structures to ensure Black, Indigenous and journalists of colour have a way to be safely and clearly heard by colleagues, decision makers and leaders. Along with other measures such as the external community advisory panel, the goal is also to build better relations with all communities in Toronto, the GTA and Canada.