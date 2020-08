The Toronto Star has launched a redesigned and reengineered version of their website, to help subscribers stay close to the news that matters most.

The new thestar.com provides a more immersive reading experience. By filling the page from screen to screen and clearing out the clutter, there’s more space for what really matters.

The new thestar.com is now 30 per cent faster than before. That means no more waiting for the news to load with instant headlines in the blink of an eye.