A new report by the Canadian Association of Broadcasters says that as many as 40 local television and 200 Canadian radio stations could be forced to close in the next three years because of financial pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report warns of potential closures and widespread job cuts as private TV and radio broadcasters face a cumulative projected revenue shortfall of up to $1.06 billion by the end of 2022.

You can read the full report here.