Account Executive, Sales, BayToday.ca

Job title: Account Executive, Sales

Location: North Bay, Ontario

BayToday.ca, a part of the dynamic Village Media network, is looking for a full-time Account Executive, Sales.

The Account Executive is responsible for generating media revenues for the assigned market to meet or exceed predetermined goals. The Account Executive creates revenue by meeting perspective clients, making sales presentations and selling directly to current clients as assigned. He/She is entrusted to develop and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with various local businesses, agencies or individuals and encourage them to reach their target audience through various Village Media advertising channels and services.

The Account Executive will:

Develop and manage revenue-producing relationship with clients and agencies

Prospect for new business using sales funnel techniques.

Analyze client marketing goals and develop needs-based solutions to achieve them

Manage and take responsibility for the schedule of deliverables and campaigns of each client, being primary point of contact and managing all customer care and service

Oversee campaign execution and analysis.

Work collaboratively with internal partners to drive revenue

Use web analytic tools to understand sales opportunities and statistics required for sales presentations

Work cohesively with other Village Media staff locally based and across the region.

Minimum qualifications for the position include:

Proven track record of sales success in local media setting

A minimum of two years of media sales, account management or buying experience

Ability to work alone and as part of a team

Excellent presentation skills

Excellent verbal and written skills

Integrity

Hard-working, relationship-builder with a winning attitude

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills

Proficient with Gmail, Google Docs, Google Sheets, and other Google applications

Some travel may be necessary

Valid driver’s license with good driving record required

Working conditions

- This position is office based but the position frequently requires the successful candidate to meet and engage with clients at their place of business.

- Generally, hours of work are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but there is sometimes a need to work in the evenings and on weekends in special circumstances.

Qualified candidates are invited to APPLY HERE.