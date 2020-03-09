Assistant Editor, The Shilo Stag

CFB Shilo is located approximately 30 km east of Brandon. “Brandon, the second largest city in Manitoba, is a welcoming community of close to 50,000 people and the service centre for 180,000 people. The city boasts amenities, services, educational and employment opportunities generally found in much larger centres yet has a maximum in city commute of 12 minutes. The City is consistently ranked in the top 10 Best Places to Live in Money Sense Magazine, out of 190 communities across Canada. A low crime rate, diversified economy, stable housing market, student oriented education system, abundant recreational and cultural opportunities create an enviable quality of life for our residents.” (Best Place in Canada, 2017)

Under the supervision of Managing Editor Jules Xavier, the Assistant Editor assists in the preparation of stories, advertisements, posters, and other material for publication and proofreads material for the Shilo Stag Newspaper. They will also ensure stories and photos meet quality, content and deadline standards, and submit them for final approval.

This is a permanent full time position that offers 75 hours bi-weekly, in a progressive environment and with great team support. CFMWS is committed to the health, safety and well-being of our employees and their families and offers competitive wages, benefits and a defined benefit pension plan.

Our organization is committed to enhancing the morale and welfare of the military community, ultimately contributing to the operational readiness and effectiveness of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). We pride ourselves on being part of the Defense Team. For more information on who we are, please visit us at www.cfmws.com.

QUALIFICATIONS

College diploma or certificate in Journalism, Communications, or related field and some years of relevant experience

- OR –

High school and several years’ experience in Journalism, Communications or related field

Experience Requirement:

In collecting information through interviews, investigation, and observation

In writing feature stories for publication

In receiving, analyzing, and verifying copy for accuracy

In operating a digital camera

In editing photos

Salary: Up to $21.16/hr (depending on qualifications); Commuting Allowance may be available for those who qualify.

Benefits: Defined Benefit Pension Plan & Savings plans (TFSA, RRSPs); a comprehensive benefit plan including health, dental, vision, group life insurance, sick leave, and accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D); Educational Assistance Accessible facilities on base (i.e. Fitness facility, Swimming pool, etc); CANEX Privileges

Security: Reliability Status

Application Deadline: Tuesday, 31 March 2020.

Application Submission: Submit resume to NPF HR Office quoting competition # SHI-20-002. Email: npfhrshilo@cfmws.com or online: www.cfmws.com.

Check out the Shilo STAG via www.cafconnection.ca or see our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShiloSTAG/.