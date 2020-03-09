Digital content generator, videographer and web curator, The Equity

The Equity is an independent weekly community newspaper that has served the Pontiac region of west-Quebec since 1883.

We are seeking a full-time digital content generator and web curator with capabilities in video production and social media to join our team in Shawville.

The ideal candidate is:

  • a graduate of a college or university digital communications program, or equivalent, and/or has significant professional experience that has equipped them with knowledge and skills in the development and promotion of web sites, including:
    • web design and architecture, ideally for newspapers
    • adapting news content to a digital platform
    • building community engagement through social media outreach
    • recording and editing audio and video productions
    • tracking and analysis of web traffic
  • training, work experience and/or familiarity with journalism
  • knowledge of various software including WordPress and InDesign
  • an excellent communicator in English

The position is supported for one year by a grant under the Community Media Strategic Support Fund of the Department of Canadian Heritage.

Applicants are invited to send a one-page covering letter and résumé by email to Charles Dickson, Publisher, at charles.dickson@theequity.ca by March 20, 2020.

