Digital content generator, videographer and web curator, The Equity

The Equity is an independent weekly community newspaper that has served the Pontiac region of west-Quebec since 1883.
We are seeking a full-time digital content generator and web curator with capabilities in video production and social media to join our team in Shawville.
The ideal candidate is:
- a graduate of a college or university digital communications program, or equivalent, and/or has significant professional experience that has equipped them with knowledge and skills in the development and promotion of web sites, including:
- web design and architecture, ideally for newspapers
- adapting news content to a digital platform
- building community engagement through social media outreach
- recording and editing audio and video productions
- tracking and analysis of web traffic
- training, work experience and/or familiarity with journalism
- knowledge of various software including WordPress and InDesign
- an excellent communicator in English
The position is supported for one year by a grant under the Community Media Strategic Support Fund of the Department of Canadian Heritage.
Applicants are invited to send a one-page covering letter and résumé by email to Charles Dickson, Publisher, at charles.dickson@theequity.ca by March 20, 2020.