Digital content generator, videographer and web curator, The Equity

The Equity is an independent weekly community newspaper that has served the Pontiac region of west-Quebec since 1883.

We are seeking a full-time digital content generator and web curator with capabilities in video production and social media to join our team in Shawville.

The ideal candidate is:

a graduate of a college or university digital communications program, or equivalent, and/or has significant professional experience that has equipped them with knowledge and skills in the development and promotion of web sites, including: web design and architecture, ideally for newspapers adapting news content to a digital platform building community engagement through social media outreach recording and editing audio and video productions tracking and analysis of web traffic

training, work experience and/or familiarity with journalism

knowledge of various software including WordPress and InDesign

an excellent communicator in English

The position is supported for one year by a grant under the Community Media Strategic Support Fund of the Department of Canadian Heritage.

Applicants are invited to send a one-page covering letter and résumé by email to Charles Dickson, Publisher, at charles.dickson@theequity.ca by March 20, 2020.