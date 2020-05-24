Full-Time Reporter, Saskatchewan

The World-Spectator is a proudly independent newspaper covering southeast Saskatchewan and southwest Manitoba. We have been around since our first issue was printed in Moosomin, Saskatchewan in 1884, and we are still growing. We are expanding our staff right now and looking for a full-time reporter to join our newsroom. We currently print 5,000 copies of our local World-Spectator and 28,000 copies of our regional Plain and Valley, and have an active and growing online and social media presence.

We have high standards of journalism and have won multiple provincial and national awards for our work.

We are seeking a candidate with the following qualifications:

Excellent interviewing, writing and editing skills

Good photography skills

Excellent organizational skills and people skills

Ability to meet deadlines consistently

Current driver's licence

Familiarity with InDesign and Photoshop would be an asset

The successful candidate will be expected to cover a wide range of municipal councils, school boards, courts, federal and provincial politics, business, social, and civic issues across southeast Saskatchewan and southwest Manitoba.

This is a full-time position. It is initially for a 12-month term but has a strong possibility of being extended. Salary is very competitive and we offer a company-paid benefits package.

Please submit resume and writing samples to editor Kevin Weedmark: kevin@world-spectator.com

We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.