Full Time Staff Writer, The Voice of Pelham

The Voice of Pelham, one of the few independent newspapers in Niagara and the only one serving central Niagara, is looking for a full-time reporter. Founded in 1997, the Voice is an important and valued part of our community. The Voice has a weekly print run of 7100 copies, plus an active online and social media presence. Estimated print readership: 14,000-plus in Pelham, with limited circulation in Wainfleet, Welland, Thorold, and St. Catharines.
The Voice has won multiple provincial and national awards, including for investigative reporting, featuring writing, commentary, and photography.
Qualifications
- Excellent interviewing, writing and editing skills
- Good photographic ability
- Excellent organizational skills
- Ability to meet deadlines
- Own vehicle and valid license
- Laptop or other computer; recording device such as a smart phone or other audio recorder
- 8MP or greater digital camera
- Self-motivated
- Previous knowledge of Niagara/Pelham an asset
- Residence in Pelham or an immediately adjacent municipality an asset
- The successful candidate will be expected to cover municipal council, politics, community news and events, and feature stories. He or she will report directly to the Editor.
Hours and Compensation
This is a full-time position. Hours potentially may be split between office and home. Requires occasional evening and weekend availability. Weekly output ranges from 8,000 to 12,000 words. Salary to be determined based on qualifications and experience. Range is $32,000 – $38,000.
Please submit resume and writing samples to:
Publisher
The Voice of Pelham
PO Box 1489
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
By email: publisher@thevoiceofpelham.ca
No office drop-ins. Thank you.
While we thank all applicants for their interest, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.