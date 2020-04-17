Full Time Staff Writer, The Voice of Pelham

The Voice of Pelham, one of the few independent newspapers in Niagara and the only one serving central Niagara, is looking for a full-time reporter. Founded in 1997, the Voice is an important and valued part of our community. The Voice has a weekly print run of 7100 copies, plus an active online and social media presence. Estimated print readership: 14,000-plus in Pelham, with limited circulation in Wainfleet, Welland, Thorold, and St. Catharines.

The Voice has won multiple provincial and national awards, including for investigative reporting, featuring writing, commentary, and photography.

Qualifications

Excellent interviewing, writing and editing skills

Good photographic ability

Excellent organizational skills

Ability to meet deadlines

Own vehicle and valid license

Laptop or other computer; recording device such as a smart phone or other audio recorder

8MP or greater digital camera

Self-motivated

Previous knowledge of Niagara/Pelham an asset

Residence in Pelham or an immediately adjacent municipality an asset

The successful candidate will be expected to cover municipal council, politics, community news and events, and feature stories. He or she will report directly to the Editor.

Hours and Compensation

This is a full-time position. Hours potentially may be split between office and home. Requires occasional evening and weekend availability. Weekly output ranges from 8,000 to 12,000 words. Salary to be determined based on qualifications and experience. Range is $32,000 – $38,000.

Please submit resume and writing samples to:

Publisher

The Voice of Pelham

PO Box 1489

Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

By email: publisher@thevoiceofpelham.ca

No office drop-ins. Thank you.

While we thank all applicants for their interest, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.