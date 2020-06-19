Indigenous Issues Reporter, Toronto Star

The Toronto Star is pleased to be a participating in the Local Journalist Initiative, which aims to produce civic journalism for underserved communities. With the support of that program, we’re excited to be hiring a journalist to cover Indigenous issues in Toronto.

As the Toronto Indigenous Issues Reporter, you will cover the urban Indigenous community in Toronto and issues of concern to urban Indigenous peoples.

The successful candidate has a strong voice and is able to craft compelling stories that reach wide audiences. You collaborate with colleagues throughout the newsrooms and think beyond traditional narratives to produce stories that are accurate, comprehensive, compelling, and relevant. You are a master of intelligent, conversational and visual story-telling. You are digitally savvy and ready to experiment with new forms of storytelling and incorporate feedback from customer analytics.

Job Requirements:

Meaningful professional experience at a major daily metropolitan newspaper

Advanced journalism skills with a deep knowledge of current affairs, and particular sensitivity and understanding of complex Indigenous issues.

Excellent news judgment

Advanced writing, multi-media, and story-telling skills that lead to a conversational daily product

Interview and newsgathering skills and instincts to draw out subjects and gather the relevant information to bring a story to life

Able to develop and maintain contacts and sources, skillfully interview people in often-demanding situations and show resourcefulness

Familiarity with access-to-information procedures and databases

Diplomacy and well-developed interpersonal skills, with the ability to work collaboratively with others.

Passion, energy and creativity

A self-starter who comes up with own story ideas.

Able to simultaneously manage multiple projects and tasks

Relentlessly high standards; detail-oriented and deadline-driven to enable the production of succinct, clear, and accurate copy on deadline

Strong social media skills, and an eye to data analysis

Well versed in CP style

Photo and video experience an asset

Demonstrated commitment to the Torstar values of collaboration, focus, selflessness, agility, and results

These positions will be located at 1 Yonge Street in Toronto.

Torstar Group of Companies is committed to providing an inclusive and barrier free recruitment process ensuring equal access to employment opportunities for candidates, including persons with disabilities. In compliance with Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act and Ontario Human Rights Code we will endeavour to provide accommodation to persons with disabilities in the recruitment process upon request. If you are selected for an interview and you require accommodation due to a disability during the recruitment process, please notify the hiring manager upon scheduling your interview of your requirements.

Apply here: https://jobs.smartrecruiters.com/Torstar/743999708059932-indigenous-issues-reporter