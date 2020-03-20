Journalist, BarrieToday.com

Village Media is a network of local news and information websites that is rapidly expanding across the country and we are looking for a talented and motivated journalist to fill a full-time position at BarrieToday in Barrie, Ontario.

The successful candidate for this position:

● Has experience covering court and has a solid understanding of the processes followed by criminal courts

● Is capable of covering justice-related issues both inside and outside the courtroom

● Is detail oriented, but also able to follow and cover multiple court cases at the same time

● Isn’t afraid to ask tough questions and is committed to watchdog journalism

Our journalists:

● Are driven to find stories that matter to their community

● Relish chasing down a breaking news story and relaying it to readers as it happens

● Are committed to fairness, accuracy and ethics

● Have exceptional writing skills and editing skills

Qualifications:

● Degree or diploma in journalism, or a related field;

● Superior language, writing and editing skills;

● Strong photography skills;

● Some photography and associated editing software experience;

● Able to work a variety of schedules, including evenings, nights and weekends;

● Excellent critical thinking and problem solving skills;

● Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and under pressure;

● A valid driver’s licence and a reliable vehicle;

● Willingness to relocate to Barrie, Ontario.

Applicants should submit a cover letter and resume, along with relevant samples of your work.

Please apply online HERE.

About Village Media:

Village Media operates a number of local news and community websites throughout Ontario. We focus on providing local stories written by local journalists to the communities that we serve. In addition to local news, our sites offer weather, events, obituaries, and a wide range of community information. We are proud members of the cities where we operate. We support local events, charitable causes, and recognize our neighbours’ achievements. We’re more than just news: Village Media is all about community.