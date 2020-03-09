Local Government Reporter, The Equity

The Equity is an independent weekly community newspaper that has served the Pontiac region of west-Quebec since 1883.

We are seeking a full-time reporter, whose primary responsibility will be coverage of local governments, to join our editorial staff in Shawville.

The ideal candidate is:

a graduate of a college or university journalism program and/or has professional experience working as a journalist

an excellent communicator in English with a good working ability in French

familiar with basic computer software including InDesign

a capable photographer who owns a digital camera

a licensed driver, preferably with a car

An ability to work some evenings is essential (with time off provided as compensation).

Appreciation of community journalism, an interest in the role it plays in supporting public accountability of local government and familiarity with the Pontiac are strong assets.

The position is supported for one year by a grant under the Local Journalism Initiative of the Department of Canadian Heritage.

Applicants are invited to send a one-page covering letter and résumé by email to Charles Dickson, Publisher, at charles.dickson@theequity.ca by March 20, 2020.