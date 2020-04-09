Part-Time Journalist Required, The Uxbridge Cosmos

The Uxbridge Cosmos is an independent weekly community newspaper that has served the Township of Uxbridge, just north of the Greater Toronto Area, since 2005.

We are seeking a part-time investigative reporter, whose primary responsibility will be coverage of local government and civic institutions, to join our editorial staff in Uxbridge.

The ideal candidate is:

a graduate of a college or university journalism program and/or has professional experience working as a journalist

an excellent communicator in English, having demonstrated the ability to write clean articles using CP style

familiar with basic computer software, including Quark and InDesign

a capable photographer who owns a digital camera

keen to devote time to research, perform FOI requests, and conduct in-depth investigations on a variety of topics related to civic journalism

a licensed driver, preferably with a car

The flexibility to work some evenings and weekends is essential (with time off provided as compensation).

Appreciation of community journalism, an interest in the role it plays in supporting public accountability of local government and familiarity with the Uxbridge area and Region of Durham are strong assets.

The position is supported for one year by a grant under the Local Journalism Initiative of the Department of Canadian Heritage.

Applicants are invited to send a one-page covering letter and resumé by email to Lisha Van Nieuwenhove, Publisher, at lvann@thecosmos.ca.