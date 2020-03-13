Reporter/Photographer, The Valley Voice

FULL-TIME REPORTER/ PHOTOGRAPHER WANTED at the Valley Voice in the beautiful small town of New Denver, BC, in the West Kootenay region, to cover primarily the news of Nakusp and Kaslo.
The job entails writing all types of community news stories, and includes covering council meetings, school board meetings, court hearings and community events. We are looking for a self-starter with a desire to live in the rural West Kootenay region, and who is committed to writing informative and accurate articles in a clear and engaging style. Journalism degree/ diploma and/ or experience required. This position is made possible through the Local Journalism Initiative program.
Email cover letter and resume to valleyvoice@valleyvoice.ca.
Valley Voice
Box 70, 406 6th Ave.
New Denver BC
V0G 1S0
Phone: 250-358-7218
Email: valleyvoice@valleyvoice.ca
Website: www.valleyvoice.ca