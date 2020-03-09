Reporter, The Bonnyville Nouvelle

The Bonnyville Nouvelle has an immediate opening for a reporter.

This is a one-year maternity leave position.

As part of our two-person newsroom, the successful candidate will work collaboratively to produce content for our weekly paper and website.

The reporter is responsible for generating story ideas, and covering a wide range of news and events from municipal council and court, to sports and community features.

The successful candidate must have:

a degree or diploma in journalism

the ability to work on a flexible schedule, including evenings, weekends, and at a moment's notice

the willingness cover a variety of beats from community interest stories to spot news to sports

possess strong digital photography skills

have demonstrated the ability to write clean articles using CP style

A valid driver’s license and personal vehicle is a must. The successful candidate must be willing to relocate within our coverage area.

The Bonnyville Nouvelle is located in Bonnyville, AB, a town of approximately 6,000. We also cover the surrounding communities of Glendon, the Municipal District of Bonnyville, the City of Cold Lake, and the Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake.

To the successful candidate we offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package.

If you’re interested in joining our team, please email your cover letter, resume, as well as writing and photography samples to:

Kristen Heliotis, Publisher

Bonnyville Nouvelle

kheliotis@bonnyville.greatwest.ca

www.lakelandtoday.ca