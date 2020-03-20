Reporter, The Middlesex Banner

Full-time REPORTER - must be a graduate of a Canadian Journalism programme, preferably PRINT journalism. Must have strong English language and writing skills. Must have attended and completed high school and college/university in Canada. Must have worked at least a year's experience in a medium- to small community newspaper in Canada.

40 hours weekly, 48 weeks annually. 4 weeks vacation (unpaid). Compensation up to $44,000 gross salary annually (depending upon experience) including holiday & vacation pay. Gas money covered for your work driving from the office daily. Mondays through Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays schedule.

Please provide references.

Be sure to attach 4 samples of your newspaper writing (one to include sports), as well as 4 sample photos you have taken during your studies/work.

Position is at The Middlesex BANNER, Strathroy, Ontario. You will cover specific beats for this rural community newspaper.

Send covering letter and curriculum vitae to: editor@banner.on.ca