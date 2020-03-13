Reporters x 3, The Laval News

Reporters / Photographers

The Laval News

Province of Quebec

3 Reporters for The Laval News

The Laval News is an independent bi-weekly community newspaper serving the Laval region. We are seeking a full-time reporter to join our editorial staff.

Qualifications

The ideal candidate is:

a graduate of a college or university journalism program and/or significant professional experience working as a journalist

an excellent communicator in English with a good working ability in French

familiar with basic computer software Microsoft Word, Outlook

a capable photographer who owns a digital camera

a licensed driver, preferably with a car

An ability to work some evenings and weekends is essential (with time off provided during the week as compensation).

Appreciation of community journalism and familiarity with the region are strong assets.

Salary: to be discussed based on experience.

Please send résumé by email to editor@newsfirst.ca

Deadline for application: Immediate