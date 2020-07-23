Apply now for a 2020 Print Innovation Award

The Print Innovation Awards competition, presented by the World Printers Forum, identifies the world’s most innovative print advertisings and products of newspaper publishers.

This year's competition is now open. Newspaper publishers are encouraged to apply.

Participation is confidential. WAN-IFRA will only publish the names of award winners.

What makes the Print Innovation Awards competition unique and why should you participate?

The Print Innovation Awards competition focuses exclusively on print innovation. There are many media awards, but the Print Innovation Awards have a clear print focus.

The Print Innovation Awards are a worldwide competition. There are many national or regional awards, but no other worldwide competition.

Participation in the Print Innovation Awards is simple, quick and affordable.

Successful projects will receive international recognition, they will be presented on stage, in print and at international events.

You can find out more details about entry rules for this year's competition here.